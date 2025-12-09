Tata Sierra SUV Pre-Bookings To Open In December — Check Dates, Prices

The Tata Sierra SUV will open for pre-bookings from Dec. 15, with certain dealerships accepting pre-bookings for a token sum of Rs 21,000, according to reports.

Interested customers can also use Tata Motors Ltd.'s official website to pre-book the vehicle free of cost, by providing personal details such as name, mobile number, pincode, email address, desired model, state and city.

The company will use these details to contact customers through their representatives and direct them to the nearest Tata automobile dealership.

The SUV comes in seven different variants, which include Smart+; Pure and Pure+; Adventure and Adventure+; and Accomplished and Accomplished+.

The ex-showroom price points for Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+ variants range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh. The pricing information for Accomplished and Accomplished+ versions are yet to be announced.

Deliveries for the Tata Sierra SUV will commence on Jan. 15.

The Sierra has three engines, a 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDi petrol engine (160PS/255Nm) with a six-speed torque converter automatic; a 1.5-litre Revotron NA petrol engine (106PS/145Nm) with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCA; as well as a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel (118PS, 260/280Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Its drive modes come in 'City' and 'Sport' mode, and terrain modes are configured for 'Normal', 'Wet' and 'Rough'.

The SUV has one coast-to-coast LED DRL at the front, and LED headlamps placed below it. The rear sports a full-width light bar.

Its interior features a three-screen setup with Samsung OLED monitors, which consist of a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 12.3-inch touch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch touch co-driver display. It also had touch-based climate control similar to the Harrier and the Safari models.

The SUV also features an JBL Black 12-speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound system. Its boot capacity is at 622 litres (around 450 litres till the parcel tray). which expands to 1,257 litres with the rear seats folded.