Classic Legends Slash Prices Of Jawa, Yezdi Bikes Post GST Reforms: Check New Rates
GST rationalisation from a rate of 28% to 18% for motorcycles below 350cc makes Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles and its target audience the biggest gainers, in the world’s largest two-wheeler market
Classic Legends (CL) on Saturday announced the new prices for its line of celebrated performance classics under Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles with most of them, ranging from the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, to the Scrambler, are now available at under Rs 2 lakh.
The company said that sale of Jawa and Yezdi in India was halted due to a policy change that banned the 2-stroke motorcycle, deemed unfit for the environment, but with GST 2.0 reforms, the Jawa and Yezdi will be back on the roads.
Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, "The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines. Classic Legends welcomes the GST rationalisation, especially the reduced rate of 18 percent for under-350cc motorcycles, which covers our 293cc and 334cc Jawa and Yezdi performance classics."
Cost Of Yezdi Bikes Post GST 2.0
Cost of Yezdi Bikes post GST reforms
How GST 2.0 Is Benefitting Yezdi Bikes
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles: With GST reduced to 18% for motorcycles under 350cc, Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are now more achievable than ever.
Engines platforms: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have a 293cc and a 334cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, the latter outperforming its peers with 29PS and 30Nm of torque.
Ownership assurance: Motorcycles backed by an industry-leading 4-year/50,000 km warranty and comprehensive maintenance plan at over 450 sales and service touchpoints across India; GST 2.0 reforms have also reduced cost of ownership for Jawa Yezdi patrons.