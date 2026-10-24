UK Preparing For Emergency? 'Be Ready' Initiative Asks People To Keep Food, Cash, Basic Supplies For 3 Days

The UK government has launched a nationwide preparedness campaign asking households to keep enough essential supplies to manage for 72 hours without normal access to basic services, according to UK Gov release.

The initiative, called ‘Be Ready', focuses on disruptions caused by severe weather, cyberattacks and other emergencies, rather than signalling that a crisis is imminent.

Launched on October 22, the three-day campaign comes as officials seek to strengthen the country's ability to withstand disruptions to electricity, water, mobile networks, internet access and payment systems.

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The government has pointed to last winter's storms, summer wildfires and cyber threats as reasons for improving household preparedness.

The need is reflected in government research which states that only 13% of people in the UK feel prepared for an emergency that could cut them off from essential services, while 84% want more information about how to prepare.

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What should households keep at home?

The official checklist recommends three litres of drinking water per person per day, amounting to nine litres for a three-day period. Households should also keep non-perishable food that can be eaten without refrigeration or cooking, such as tinned food, dried fruit and nuts.

Other recommended items include a torch with spare batteries, blankets, warm clothing, a first-aid kit, essential medicines, hand sanitiser, wet wipes and a charged power bank. A battery-powered or wind-up FM radio can provide updates if internet and mobile services fail.

The government also advises keeping some cash in coins and notes, printed copies of important documents, emergency contact numbers and a written list of regular medicines and dosages. Families with babies or pets should account for their specific needs, including formula, nappies and pet food.

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Why is the UK issuing this advice?

Officials say households that can manage independently during the initial disruption will help emergency services prioritise vulnerable people and those requiring urgent assistance.

The campaign also encourages eligible residents to join the Priority Services Register, allowing utility providers to identify customers who may need additional help during outages.

The government recommends checking existing supplies first and gradually adding missing items during routine shopping, rather than panic-buying.

Similar 72-hour preparedness guidance is already used in countries including France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

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