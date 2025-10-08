Trade Tensions: US Congress Members Call For 'Recalibration, Not Confrontation' With India

A group of US Congress members on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to take immediate steps to reset and repair the country's partnership with India, following recent tariff measures that they said have strained ties with the world's largest democracy, ANI reported.

The members of Congress urged Trump to "reaffirm America's commitment to India," calling for a "recalibration, not confrontation" in bilateral ties. They suggested that the administration start by reviewing the current tariff policy and continue dialogue with Indian leadership.

In a joint letter to the president, the lawmakers stated that "recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world’s largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries," and called for swift measures to restore balance in the bilateral relationship.

The letter highlighted that in late August 2025, under Trump's leadership, tariffs on Indian goods were raised to as high as 50%, combining initial 25% "reciprocal" tariffs with an additional 25% duty in response to India's energy purchases from Russia.

"These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on," it noted.

Emphasising the significance of the US-India economic relationship, the lawmakers wrote that the trading partnership "supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries." They added that American manufacturers rely on India for key inputs in sectors ranging from semiconductors to healthcare and energy, while Indian investments in the US have generated employment opportunities across American communities.

The letter warned that the tariff escalation could push India closer to "regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia," potentially undermining Washington's strategic interests. It described India as "a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific" and "a vital partner in defence cooperation," noting its role in the Quad alliance alongside the US, Australia, and Japan.

"The United States and India share democratic traditions that set us apart from our authoritarian competitors," the lawmakers wrote, underlining that cooperation between the two nations demonstrates how "free and open societies can prosper through mutual respect."

The letter was signed by Representatives Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Frank Pallone Jr, and several others representing districts with large Indian-American populations, as per ANI.