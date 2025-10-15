Pakistan Security Forces Clash With Afghan Taliban On Border In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Intense fighting broke out once again on Tuesday night between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban along the border between the two countries in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, state media reported.

According to the state broadcaster PTV News, "Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire in Kurram. Pakistani Army responded with full force and intensity."

The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

PTV News reported that Afghan Taliban posts sustained heavy damage, with at least one tank destroyed after being hit.

The Taliban fighters reportedly fled their positions following the exchange of fire.

Later updates from the broadcaster said that “another post and tank position of the Afghan Taliban” were destroyed in the Kurram sector, followed by reports of a fourth tank position at Shamsadar post being hit.

It also quoted sources as saying that a key commander of Fitna al-Khawarij was killed in the operation.