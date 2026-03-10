Meta Shuts Tel Aviv Office Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Meta has closed its office in Tel Aviv in light of the ongoing war between Iran and US and Israel forces, according to a report from the Information. The social media conglomerate, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, employs up to 900 employees in Tel Aviv who will be affected by the decision.

Employees got to know about the closure via a memo from the company. "We understand that not everyone has access to a shelter or safe room at home during these challenging times,” it said.

“This has led to distressing experiences for a number of our employees, and we have been looking into ways we can support you," it added.

The firm stated that it would provide a hotel stay for up to five days for those employees who lack access to a bomb shelter.

Meta established the Tel Aviv office in 2013, as per reports, with the branch's main focus being on research and development work. The office is reportedly engaged in manufacturing tech that is used to develop augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products for the firm.

Other tech companies have also taken similar measures as the conflict has ramped up, undertaking the closure of their offices across the Middle-East region. Nvidia has closed its Dubai office and asked its employees to work remotely from home.

Amazon has also asked its employees in the Middle East to work from home and adhere to local government guidelines according to reports.

Snap, the company behind social media platform Snapchat, has asked its employees across its four offices in the Middle East to work from home.

Tech companies' infrastructure has also been affected by the war, with three Amazon Web Services facilities being hit by drone strikes by Iran. Two of them were located in the UAE and one in Bahrain.

