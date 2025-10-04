Indian Student Shot Dead In Texas; Probe Ongoing, Repatriation Pending

A 27-year-old Indian student was shot dead at a gas station in the US state of Texas during an alleged robbery, authorities said on Saturday. Chandrashekar Pole, who hailed from Hyderabad, was reportedly working part-time at the gas station in Dallas, where the shooting occurred on Friday. He was pursuing a Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton.

The Dallas Police Department said an investigation is ongoing in the case.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and working to bring clarity to the case,” a police spokesperson said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a post-mortem examination. It is yet to release the official cause of death or issue a death certificate, a necessary document before the body can be released for repatriation.

Local media reported that the shooting occurred during a robbery. The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which oversees Texas and nearby states, is coordinating with local authorities and the victim’s family.

“We are providing all possible consular assistance to the family, including facilitating communication with local authorities and expediting necessary paperwork,” a CGI official said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the consulate has assured continued support to the family during this difficult time.

Repatriation of mortal remains requires completion of legal formalities, including issuance of a death certificate and No Objection Certificates from the consulate.

The incident has brought attention to safety concerns for international students working part-time jobs in the US, especially in roles that may expose them to risks during late hours.

Past incidents involving Indian students in the US, including shootings and unexplained deaths, have underscored safety concerns and the complexities involved in repatriation.

Cases such as the killings of Sai Teja Nukarapu in Chicago and Praveen Kumar in Wisconsin have seen Indian consulates actively assisting families, often after lengthy legal and bureaucratic processes.