Hormuz On Edge: Fresh Ship Attacks Deepen Deadlock; Iran Rejects US Response To Seven Condition

The Strait of Hormuz remains on edge as fresh attacks on ships deepen the deadlock over efforts to ease the US-Iran conflict.

At least five incidents involving attacks on ships have been reported over the past three days, raising fresh concerns over maritime security along a critical global energy route.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a tanker transiting outbound was struck on its port side by an unidentified projectile, as reported by the vessel's Company Security Officer (CSO). A day earlier, UKMTO received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

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The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Before the conflict escalated in late February 2026, the passage carried approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, making it vital to international energy markets.

On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship's crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the ongoing naval blockade against Iran.

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"A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the “Arika Sun”) with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship's propulsion without harming the crew. The large cargo vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after having previously departed an Iranian port," said CENTCOM.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected the United States' response to its seven conditions for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, with officials saying the proposal remains insufficient to resolve the ongoing standoff.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Washington had accepted some of Tehran's demands, but several key points remained unresolved or unclear. He did not specify which conditions had been accepted. Reports indicate that disagreements persist over the sequence in which the proposed measures should be implemented.

The US conveyed its response through Qatari intermediaries as diplomatic efforts continued to ease tensions and restore normal maritime traffic through the waterway.

Iran's seven conditions reportedly outline the steps required to reopen the strait, with Tehran indicating that normal passage could be restored within seven days if its demands were met. However, the latest exchange has failed to produce a breakthrough, leaving the timeline for reopening the route uncertain.

Tehran has also ruled out linking the maritime dispute to broader negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has maintained that the country's immediate priority is regional maritime security and restoring normal traffic through the strategic waterway, rather than engaging in nuclear talks with Washington.

Continued disruption could push up oil prices, increase shipping and insurance costs, and affect energy-importing countries, including India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil.

Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement, the two sides remain divided over the implementation of Iran's conditions.

With Tehran rejecting Washington's response as inadequate, the prospects for an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remain uncertain, keeping global energy supplies and commercial shipping under pressure.

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