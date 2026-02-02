'Hopefully We'll Make A Deal': Trump Warns Of Outcome As Iran Threatens Regional War

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hope that Washington could strike a deal with Iran, even as the United States moved significant naval assets closer to the country, escalating pressure amid rising rhetoric from Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump underlined the scale of America's military deployment while insisting diplomacy remained his preferred outcome.

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal," Trump said. "If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."

Military Pressure, Diplomatic Messaging

Trump's comments came hours after he made similar remarks aboard Air Force One, where he acknowledged that US forces were moving closer to Iran but stressed that negotiations were still possible.

"We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction," he said, adding that he hoped Iran would agree to terms acceptable to Washington.

Later, speaking at the White House, Trump said Tehran appeared open to talks and claimed a deadline had been set for Iran to engage on the issue of nuclear weapons, though he did not provide details.

"They do want to make a deal," Trump said. "Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens."

Iran Warns of Regional Fallout

Trump's remarks followed a series of sharp warnings from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who cautioned that any US military action would trigger a broader regional conflict.

In videos circulating on X, Khamenei said, "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

He dismissed Washington's military signalling as routine, saying Iran would not be intimidated by threats involving warships or aircraft.

'We Are Not the Initiators of War'

Khamenei insisted Iran was not seeking confrontation but warned of a forceful response if attacked.

"We are not the initiators of war," he said. "However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation."

He framed the standoff as an attempt by the United States to regain influence over Iran, accusing Washington of coveting the country's natural resources and strategic location.

"Iran stands firm and will continue to stand firm," Khamenei said, adding that Tehran would continue resisting US pressure.

