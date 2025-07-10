Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Formally Indicted In Crimes Against Humanity Case

WorldBangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Formally Indicted In Crimes Against Humanity Case
10 Jul 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: Awami League/ X profile)</p></div>
File photo of Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: Awami League/ X profile)

Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday formally indicted in a crimes against humanity case by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, media reports said.

The International Crimes Tribunal ordered a crimes against humanity case against the ousted prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun for their attempts to suppress the July-August student-led protests last year.

Mamun has pleaded guilty and petitioned to turn state’s witness in the case, according to the bdnews24 news portal.

It added that he is the only one of the three to be detained in jail. The trial will proceed with the other two in absentia.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year.

