When Is Diwali 2025? Is It On October 20 Or 21? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

Diwali 2025 Date: With Diwali just a few days away, people across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights. Streets and shops across the country are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals of India.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Deepawali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.

Curiously, there is still lot of confusion and uncertainty among many people about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, there is confusion if Diwali falls on October 20 or on October 21.