When Is Diwali 2025? Is It On October 20 Or 21? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

Diwali 2025 Date: Interestingly, many people are still uncertain about the exact date and time of this year's Diwali celebrations.

17 Oct 2025, 08:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Diwali 2025 dates
(Photo source: Canva AI)
Diwali 2025 Date: With Diwali just a few days away, people across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights. Streets and shops across the country are shimmering with lanterns and diyas as families and communities prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished festivals of India.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Deepawali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely celebrated both in India and abroad.

Curiously, there is still lot of confusion and uncertainty among many people about the exact date of Diwali celebrations this year. Since the Amavasya Tithi spans two days as per the Hindu calendar, there is confusion if Diwali falls on October 20 or on October 21.

When Is Diwali 2025?

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi during the month of Kartik. This year, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 p.m. on October 20 and ends at 5:54 p.m. on October 21, as per Drik Panchang. So, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 across India, as per Drik Panchang.

However, a few states may celebrate Diwali on October 21, as per regional calendars.

Deepawali 2025 Dates

Here are the important days of Diwali 2025 as per Drik Panchang:

  • October 18: Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam

  • October 19: Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja

  • October 20: Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja

  • October 21: Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja

  • October 22: Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year

  • October 23: Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the important timings of Diwali rituals are:

  • Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 p.m. to 8:18 p.m.

  • Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 p.m. to 8:18 p.m.

  • Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 p.m. to 9:03 p.m.

  • Amavasya Tithi Begins - 3:44 p.m. on October 20

  • Amavasya Tithi Ends - 5:54 p.m. on October 21

Is This The First Time Confusion Has Occured Over Diwali Dates

In 2024 as well, the same confusion had occured as Diwali was observed on two different dates, October 31 and November 1, due to the unique alignment of the lunar calendar.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) night of the Kartik month. Last year, Amavasya began on the evening of October 31 and extended until the evening of November 1. As a result, many people across India celebrated Diwali on October 31, while others observed it on November 1.

