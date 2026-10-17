Kanya Pujan 2026: Dates, Time, When To Perform Rituals, Do's And Don'ts

Kanya Pujan is a key ritual of Sharadiya Navratri, in which young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. Also known as Kanjak Puja, the ritual includes prayers, a traditional meal and gifts for the girls. In 2026, devotees may be unsure whether to perform Kanya Pujan on October 19 or 20, as Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on these two dates.

Here's everything you need to know about the ritual, including the dates, shubh muhurat along with the do's and don'ts.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Date

Kanya Pujan for Sharadiya Navratri 2026 is traditionally performed on either Maha Ashtami or Maha Navami during Navratri. Ashtami is associated with Maa Mahagauri, while Navami is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. In 2026, Maha Ashtami falls on Monday, October 19 and Navami Tithi begins the same immediately after Ashtami Tithi ends and ends on Tuesday, October 20.

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Some families also perform Kanya Pujan on both days. Families following the Ashtami tradition can perform the ritual on October 19.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Timings

According to the Delhi Panchang, Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:27 AM on October 18, 2026 and ends at 10:51 AM on October 19. Navami Tithi begins immediately afterwards and continues until October 20 at 12:50 PM.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Muhurat

The Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat is from 8:29 AM to 10:16 AM on October 19, while the Navami Abhijit Muhurat falls between 11:43 am and 12:29 pm on the same day. These timings may vary by location, so devotees should consult their local Panchang before performing the rituals.

Kanya Pujan 2026: When To Perform Rituals?

Kanya Pujan is usually performed in the morning after the main Durga Puja or havan and before breaking the Navratri fast. Nine young girls, traditionally between two and ten years old, are invited to represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga. Worshipping them symbolises devotion to Shakti, or divine feminine energy. Some families also welcome a young boy, known as Langur or Bhairav.

Kanya Pujan 2026: How To Perform Rituals?

Kanya Pujan begins with washing the children's feet with clean water and seating them comfortably. Devotees then apply tilak made from kumkum, chandan and akshat (unbroken rice grains) to their foreheads. Flowers and a red chunri may also be offered as part of the ritual.

After the prayers, the girls are served a traditional food. The ceremony concludes with gifts, clothes or dakshina offered according to one's means. In some families, devotees also seek the children's blessings before they leave.

Kanya Pujan 2026: What Food Is Prepared?

Devotees first offer the food as bhog to Goddess Durga before serving it to the girls. Puri, kala chana and suji halwa are traditionally prepared for Kanya Pujan in many North Indian households. Fruits, sweets and other vegetarian dishes may also be included according to family traditions.

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Kanya Pujan 2026: Do's And Don'ts

Keep the house and puja area clean, and welcome the girls with love and respect. Wash their feet gently and provide them with a comfortable place to sit. Apply tilak to their foreheads and offer flowers, akshat and kalawa as part of the rituals. Prepare fresh Sattvic food, such as poori, kala chana and sooji halwa, without onion or garlic. Offer gifts such as fruits, sweets, stationery, clothes or dakshina according to your budget. Seek the girls' blessings after the puja and meal.

Avoid serving non-vegetarian food or using onion and garlic in the bhog, as traditional Kanya Pujan meals are usually vegetarian. Stale food and leftovers should not be served; freshly prepared food is preferred. Children should never be forced to participate if they are uncomfortable or unwilling.

Food should be prepared in suitable quantities to avoid waste, and prasad should be treated with respect. Avoid sweeping the floor or resuming regular household chores immediately after Kanya Pujan.

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