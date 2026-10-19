Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days This Week; Check State-Wise Details

Bank customers planning branch visits this week should check their local holiday schedule, as banks will remain closed in several states on October 19 and 20, 2026 for Dussehra, Durga Puja and related celebrations. The closures vary by location, with some states facing consecutive holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India's October calendar lists these festival holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Customers should confirm their branch's working hours before travelling, especially if they need services requiring an in-person visit.

Nationwide Closures

All Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are non-working days for banks across the country. Banks will therefore be closed on October 24 (Saturday, fourth Saturday) and October 25 (Sunday).

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October 19 (Monday): Maha Ashtami

Banks will be closed on Maha Ashtami and Durga Puja in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal.

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

Tuesday will see the most widespread closures for Dasara, Dussehra, Vijaya Dashmi, Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja. Banks will remain closed across most RBI-listed centres, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Shimla.

Gangtok in Sikkim and Imphal in Manipur are the exceptions in the RBI calendar for this date. Customers elsewhere should check the applicable regional notification before scheduling branch work.

Manipur and Sikkim are not on the list for this date.

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October 21 (Wednesday): Durga Puja And Vijaya Dashami

Banks will remain closed in Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal.

October 22 and 23 (Thursday and Friday): Sikkim

Sikkim will have additional bank holidays on October 22 and October 23 for Durga Puja.

Digital Services Unaffected

Mobile banking, internet banking and UPI services generally remain available during bank holidays, allowing customers to transfer money, check balances and make payments. Cash deposits and withdrawals through ATMs and cash deposit machines should also remain available, though ATMs may run short of cash around long closures.

However, work requiring branch staff will have to wait until the relevant branch reopens. Customers should check their bank's website or contact the branch for local holiday updates and any separately announced service maintenance. Planning ahead can help avoid unnecessary visits during the festive week.

Check With Your Branch

State-level lists differ slightly across sources, and the RBI notes that holiday schedules are subject to change. Customers should confirm dates with their home branch or on the RBI website before visiting for work that needs a physical visit.

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