Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Mumbai Apartment For Rs 8.10 Crore

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for Rs 8.10 crore, according to real estate marketplace platform Square Yards. Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks.

The apartment sold by Sood is located in Mahalaxmi's Lokhandwala Minerva towers. It has a carpet area of 1,247 square feet and built-up area of approximately 1,497 square feet. The deal also includes two car parking spaces.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration, the transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore, as per Square Yards.

Notably, the location offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and businesspeople. The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.