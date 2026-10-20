Oppo Reno 17 Pro Phone Specs Leak: Dual 200MP Cameras, Wide-Screen, Dimensity Chips And Big Batteries

Oppo appears to have two new phones in the works, and details of both have now leaked. A tipster has shared the expected specifications of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro, along with an unusual wide-screen phone the company is reportedly testing.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro: Compact Phone, Big Cameras

According to the tipster, the Reno 17 Pro will come with a compact 6.32-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super chipset.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Cameras look like a major focus. The phone could carry a 200MP main camera with gimbal-style optical image stabilisation, joined by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it may feature a 50MP selfie camera.

The Reno 17 Pro is expected to pack a battery of around 7,000mAh and run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. The tipster also claims it could launch in China in November.

ALSO READ | Oppo Find X10 Series Launch: Date, Products To Expect, And Other Details

Oppo's Wide-Screen Phone

The second device is more unusual. Oppo is reportedly testing a wide-screen phone, which the tipster says is not a foldable. Instead, it is described as having a wider shape, similar to Huawei's Pura X View.

The phone may get a 6.35-inch LTPO OLED display built using 8T technology. It is tipped to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600M chip.

Photography could be a highlight here too, with the tipster pointing to two 200MP rear cameras using HPE and HP5 sensors. The phone is also said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. A battery of up to around 8,000mAh is reportedly being tested.

Its name isn't final yet. According to the tipster, Oppo could launch it as either the Find X10 Pro Mini or the Reno X.

ALSO READ | Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch: Date, Expected Price, Camera, Features And Colours

Nothing Confirmed Yet

Oppo has not confirmed either phone or shared any details about them. Since this information comes from a tipster, the final specifications, names and launch timing could change.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.