Interest In RCS Messaging Rises With Apple’s Addition To iOS 18

Apple’s adoption of rich communication services messaging in its iOS 18 release has accelerated the channel’s adoption among other brands as well, with many planning or already moving to implement RCS, the new messaging standard, according to communications cloud company Sinch.

Apple’s support of RCS, which was previously exclusive to Android devices, marks a significant step forward for both individuals and businesses. Individuals can now enjoy rich content messaging between iPhone and Android users, as well as read receipts and group messaging.

With the release of iOS 18.1 on Oct. 28, Apple now also supports RBM in select markets and carriers. Apple’s support for RBM allows businesses to communicate with audiences on all devices through a single, native channel using branded, verified senders with rich and conversational capabilities.

Brands’ interest in RCS and RCS business messaging is now rising. Over 70% expect RCS to be one of their primary customer communication channels within the next five years, while 73% predict it will become the default messaging channel within a decade, according to Sinch’s discussions with senior marketing and digital communications specialists.

Key motivators for brands to move to RCS include the “verified sender” feature and the ability to communicate directly with customers without the need for third-party apps—both cited as critical factors driving RCS adoption.

When asked about their primary motivation for adding RCS to their communications strategies, most experts emphasised the opportunity to “build innovative customer experience solutions,” followed closely by the desire of a “secure and verified communication channel.”

The research also showed that 90% of experts, across sectors like financial services, insurance and retail, believe that RCS will be “extremely significant” within their industries.

Sinch has observed a 22% increase in RCS messaging volumes between businesses and customers from January 2023 till September 2024, indicating strong momentum. “RCS is quickly becoming a must for brands looking to enrich their customer communication strategies,” said Virginie Debris, senior vice president of product of messaging at Sinch.