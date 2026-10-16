GTA 6 Launch Trailer Feels Like A Hollywood Romance, Fans Fear Heartbreak

Video game trailers usually sell action. Rockstar Games' new Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer sells a love story. Released on Thursday, October 15, just over a month before the game's launch, the clip feels less like a game reveal and more like the trailer for a glossy crime romance.

Two Leads, One Story

The 90-second clip introduces co-protagonists Lucia and Jason as they head out to explore the streets of Vice City. Rather than showcasing gameplay features, the trailer is a medley of new scenes that focuses mostly on conveying the game's feel. Some coverage has also highlighted a steamy scene between the pair, adding to the sense that their relationship sits at the heart of the story.

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Soundtrack

The music does much of the emotional work. The trailer is set to “Flower in a Hurricane,” a new single from French electronic duo Justice featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The track has been described as an '80s-style synth-rock anthem, and for most of the song, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and SZA sing together in harmony, a duet that suits a trailer built around two leads.

Rockstar also revealed that Justice has composed the original score for GTA 6. “Flower in a Hurricane” will be among the 34 tracks on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

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Fans Fear Heartbreak

The chemistry hasn't gone unnoticed, and some fans are already bracing for the worst. “They look way too good together… and they've got an incredible chemistry,” wrote X user @LegionLooterana. “I know Rockstar. I'm scared they're gonna kill one of them off,” the user added, asking followers whether Rockstar will “keep them both alive or break our hearts.”

Almost Here

After more than a decade in development, GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC release expected in early 2027. According to GameSpot, the trailer was captured on a base PS5.

If the launch trailer is any indication, Rockstar wants players to arrive in Vice City not just for the chaos, but for Lucia and Jason's story.

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