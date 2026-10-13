Dell XPS 13 India Price Revealed: Check Specifications, Features And Variants

Dell has launched its new XPS 13 laptop in India, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors. The laptop features a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, an aluminium chassis and a 52Wh battery. It is available in three configurations, with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 Price In India And Availability

The Dell XPS 13 starts at Rs 1,80,990 for the variant with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is priced at Rs 2,00,990, while the top-end model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs Rs 2,41,990.

Configuration Price 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 1,80,990 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD Rs. 2,00,990 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD Rs. 2,41,990

laptop is available to purchase through Dell's online store in India in a Sky colour option.

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Display

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen with a resolution of 2,560 × 1,600 pixels. Its refresh rate adjusts between 30Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content being displayed. The panel also offers peak brightness of up to 500 nits.

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Performance

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors and uses integrated Intel graphics. Buyers can choose between 16GB and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, paired with either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The Dell XPS 13 runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Design And Features

Dell has equipped the XPS 13 with an aluminium chassis, a glass touchpad and a capacitive touch function row positioned above the keyboard.

For video calls and biometric authentication, the laptop features a 2-megapixel infrared camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

Battery And Software

The Dell XPS 13 packs a 52Wh battery and ships with a 65W charging adapter. The laptop also comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Dell XPS 13 Key Specifications

Display: 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen, 2,560 × 1,600 pixels, 30Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3

Graphics: Integrated Intel graphics

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Camera: 2-megapixel IR camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0

Battery: 52Wh

Charging: 65W adapter

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Price: Starts at Rs 1,80,990

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