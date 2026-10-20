Stuttgart Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Stuttgart will host Atletico Madrid in a UEFA Champions League league-phase match at the MHPArena on Tuesday, October 20.

The German side will look to continue its strong European campaign after winning its opening two matches, including a 3-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava on October 14. However, Stuttgart head into the fixture after suffering a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat against Hamburger SV on October 17.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive in Germany in impressive form after winning their last five matches across competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League.

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Diego Simeone's side also defeated Espanyol 1-0 in their latest La Liga fixture. Atletico will aim to extend their winning run, while Stuttgart will look to use home advantage to secure another European victory.

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Match Start Time

The Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 21.

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Venue

The match will be played at the Arena Stuttgart, Stuttgart, in Germany.

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Match Referee

Serdar Gözübüyük will be the match referee for the Stuttgart-Atletico Madrid contest.

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 1

Stuttgart: 0

Atletico Madrid: 0

Draws: 1

Stuttgart Vs Atletico Madrid: Form (Most Recent One First)

Stuttgart: L-W-W-L-L

Atletico Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart: Dennis Seimen (GK), Josha Vagnoman, Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot, Ramon Hendriks, Grischa Prömel, Angelo Stiller, Chris Führich, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling and Ermedin Demirović.

Atlético Madrid: Jan Oblak (GK), Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Johnny Cardoso, Álex Baena, Julián Álvarez and Ademola

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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