Smriti Mandhana Stays On Top Of ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, Ellyse Perry Back In Top 10

Newly appointed India captain Smriti Mandhana retained the top spot in the ICC women's ODI batting rankings, while Australia's Ellyse Perry returned to the top 10 in the latest charts released on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who recently took over the captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur, leads the ODI batting rankings with 790 points. Harmanpreet is the only other Indian batter in the top 10, placed ninth.

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Source: Cricbuzz

In the ODI bowling rankings, India's bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma slipped one place to ninth. Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt improved their positions to move into the top five.

Three Indians In The T20I Top 10

India also had three batters in the top 10 of the women's T20I rankings: Shafali Verma was fourth with 759 points, Mandhana fifth with 754 points and Harmanpreet tenth with 656 points.

In the women's T20I bowling rankings, Shree Charani (817 points) and Deepti (754 points) held the top two positions.

All-Rounders And Team Rankings

Deepti was the only Indian in the top 10 of the women's T20I all-rounders' rankings, at fourth. She was placed sixth in the ODI all-rounders' list.

India were ranked third in both the women's T20I and ODI team rankings.

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