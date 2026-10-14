Roma Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Roma will take on Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League group-phase encounter at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday, October 14.

The match will see Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho return to the Italian capital to face his former club. Mourinho managed Roma from 2021 until January 2024, leading them to the UEFA Europa Conference League title in 2022.

Real Madrid began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish side will now look to secure another victory as they play their first away match of the competition.

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Roma, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in Turkey. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have made an encouraging start to the season and remain unbeaten across competitions, having recorded four wins and three draws in their opening seven matches.

The Italian side were held to a goalless draw by Como in their most recent Serie A fixture, despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half following Donyell Malen's dismissal.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Date And Time

The Roma vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15

Roma vs Real Madrid: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid have historically enjoyed the upper hand against Roma in European competition, the two sides have met 12 times, with Real Madrid winning eight matches, Roma winning three and one encounter ending in a draw.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Roma: D-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Roma vs Real Madrid:Predictd Lineups

Roma: Pierluigi Gollini (GK), Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso, Zeki Celik, Manu Kone, Marten de Roon, Wesley, Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, Donyell Malen.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

The Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

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