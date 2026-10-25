Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI Tri-Series Match In India

Pakistan will take on England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 25.

England, led by Harry Brook, are under pressure after losing their opening two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their latest defeat came despite a record-breaking batting performance from Brook, who smashed 202 off 116 balls against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

England posted a mammoth 429/4, but Sri Lanka chased down the target with two wickets in hand and one ball to spare, completing the second-highest successful run chase in men's ODI history.

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Brook became the first English batter to score a double century in men's ODIs, surpassing Ben Stokes' previous record individual score of 182. However, his historic knock could not prevent England from suffering another defeat.

His side is currently at the bottom of the points table without a win from their first two matches. They will need to turn things around against Pakistan to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won both their matches in the tri-series. They began their campaign with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka before defeating England by 87 runs on October 20.

Another win would strengthen their position ahead of the final, which is scheduled for October 31.

Pakistan vs England: Match Date And Time

The fourth match of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan and England will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST, with the toss expected to take place at 1 p.m. IST.

Pakistan vs England: Venue

The Pakistan vs England contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England: Points Table

Pakistan lead the standings after winning their first two matches, while Sri Lanka have one win from two games. England are at the bottom after losing both their matches.

The top two teams will qualify for the final on October 31.

Pakistan vs England: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 93

Pakistan: 33

England: 57

No result: 3

Pakistan vs England: Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

How To Watch Pakistan vs England Live Telecast?

The Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match will not be telecast live on television in India.

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How To Watch Pakistan vs England Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.

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