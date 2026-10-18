Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a Matchweek 7 clash on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Mikel Arteta's side go into the game second in the table, aiming for back-to-back wins after coming from behind to beat Leeds United last time out. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner's Forest, who are 15th, are chasing their first home win of the season.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Makes Champions League History, Breaks Lionel Messi's Long-Standing Record

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Where They Stand In The Premier League

Arsenal are second with 15 points from six games, having won five and lost one, with a goal difference of +5 (10 scored, five conceded). Only Manchester City, on 18 points, are ahead of the Gunners.

Nottingham Forest are 15th on the table with five points from six games, having won one, drawn two and lost three, with a goal difference of -3 (five scored, eight conceded).

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Premier League Form

Arsenal beat Leeds last time out in the league, and on Tuesday they beat Lille 3-0 in the Champions League. Bukayo Saka came off the bench in that game, scored, and then provided an assist.

After this fixture, they travel to Munich to face Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 21.

Forest have lost their last two league games. The latest was a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Their five goals in six games make them the joint second-worst attack in the league, ahead of only Tottenham's three.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 18

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Venue

The match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 109

Nottingham Forest: 29

Arsenal: 56

Draws: 24

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first, League Only):

Nottingham Forest: L-L-W-D-D

Arsenal: W-L-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Match Referee

Michael Oliver will be the match referee for the Nottingham Forest-Arsenal​ contest.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels (GK); Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo; Daniel Muñoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee, Neco Williams; Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye; Liam Delap

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya (GK); Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Bruno Guimarães; Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta Signs New Arsenal Deal: Spaniard To Stay At Gunners Until 2030

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.