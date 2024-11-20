NDTV ProfitSportsLionel Messi And Argentina Football Team To Play In Kerala Next Year
Lionel Messi And Argentina Football Team To Play In Kerala Next Year

The minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

20 Nov 2024, 08:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lionel Messi with the Argentina National Team (Photo Source: Lionel Messi/Instagram)</p></div>
Lionel Messi with the Argentina National Team (Photo Source: Lionel Messi/Instagram)

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

