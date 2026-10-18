Leeds United vs Man United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester United will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday, October 18, with both sides looking to secure a positive result.

Leeds will have home advantage, while Manchester United will aim to bounce back from a difficult run of results in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

United are coming into the match after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

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Leeds, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in their previous league outing.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will be available for the fixture, although the availability of Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo still remains uncertain.

Leeds United vs Manchester United​: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be played at 6:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, October 18.

Leeds United vs Manchester United​: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 13

Leeds United: 01

Manchester United: 05

Draws: 07

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Leeds United: L-D-W-L-D

Manchester United: L-D-D-L-L

Leeds United vs Manchester United​: Match Referee

Darren England will be the match referee for the Leeds United-Manchester United contest.

Leeds United vs Manchester United​: Predicted Lineups

Leeds United: James Trafford (GK); James Justin, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović; Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK); Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; André Santos, Youri Tielemans; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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