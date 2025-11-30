India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: After being whitewashed 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series, India will now face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The 1st India vs South Africa match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

KL Rahul-led India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles in a series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate.

Both Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months -- three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January -- the stakes have rarely been higher for two of Indian cricket's modern-day greats.

The performance in these games could have a direct bearing on their prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It may not seal their 2027 World Cup destinies, but it begins a high-stakes audition -- one that could either extend two legendary careers or nudge them closer to an inevitable sunset.

For India, the ODI series comes in the shadow of the T20 World Cup at home next year, a tournament that will invariably dictate selection priorities.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat sice his contract runs till 2027 World Cup.

His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback -- his second major failure since taking charge. This ODI series is an important opportunity for Gambhir to stabilise the narrative and showcase clarity in India's white-ball direction.