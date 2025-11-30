India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA ODI Series 2025: Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat sice his contract runs till 2027 World Cup.
IND vs SA, 1st ODI: After being whitewashed 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series, India will now face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The 1st India vs South Africa match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
KL Rahul-led India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles in a series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate.
Both Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months -- three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January -- the stakes have rarely been higher for two of Indian cricket's modern-day greats.
The performance in these games could have a direct bearing on their prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It may not seal their 2027 World Cup destinies, but it begins a high-stakes audition -- one that could either extend two legendary careers or nudge them closer to an inevitable sunset.
For India, the ODI series comes in the shadow of the T20 World Cup at home next year, a tournament that will invariably dictate selection priorities.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat sice his contract runs till 2027 World Cup.
His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback -- his second major failure since taking charge. This ODI series is an important opportunity for Gambhir to stabilise the narrative and showcase clarity in India's white-ball direction.
Confident Proteas, A Dangerous Proposition
South Africa will walk into the series with confidence after their Test series triumph, keen to extend the momentum in a format where their transition group has often blown hot and cold.
The visitors, despite missing pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, remain buoyant that the confidence gained in red-ball cricket can translate into white-ball sharpness in conditions that will again test their adaptability.
For captain Temba Bavuma, the ODI leg offers a chance to reinforce South Africa’s progress in 50-over cricket.
IND vs SA Live Telecast: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team
The 1st match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: IND vs SA Live Telecast Free
Viewers in India can watch the free live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025: IND vs SA Live Streaming Details
The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: IND Playing XI (Probable)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: SA Playing XI (Probable)
Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
(With PTI inputs)