India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Match Live?

India take on Pakistan in an all-important game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 1. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo plays host to a very crucial clash of the tournament's Super Six stage. The fixture is set to determine the fate of the two sides as they push for a berth in the semi-finals.

Having won matches against their fellow group qualifiers New Zealand and Bangladesh, India bolstered their claim for the qualification to the knock-outs with a win against Zimbabwe in the Super Six Group 2. They are second on the points table, just below England, and a win away from confirming a place among the final four.

Standing in their way, however, are the Pakistanis, who currently stand third in the points table after winning two and losing one of their three previous accounted fixtures. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in their last Super Six encounter to stay in the competition. They need to beat India to stay alive in the semi-final contention. A defeat for Pakistan would mean India becoming the second team from the group to progress to the knock-outs, with England already securing their spot.

India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

Led by Ayush Mhatre, India take on Pakistan in the Super Six clash of the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The match starts at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (C), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq

India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Telecast Details

The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Fans can also follow the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 game via livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

