India T20 World Cup Squad: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Miss Out; Hardik Pandya Named Vice-Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday named India's 15-man squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the tournament which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA while Hardik Pandya has been named his deputy.

The squad was announced after a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, has been included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

CSK's hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the all-rounders in the squad along with Hardik Pandya. The pace department consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohd. Siraj.