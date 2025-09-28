India Opt To Bowl In Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan; Injured Hardik Misses Out
India and Pakistan are facing each other in a final for the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.
Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the final with a niggle.
Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan retained the same eleven from the last match.
Team India will see Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy playing among others,
Pakistan will have Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed playing among others.