India Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

India Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Tuesday, October 13.

The match will feature several former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Led by Yuvraj Singh, India Champions will face a West Indies Champions side featuring carribean legends like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

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India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Date and Time

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, at 9 p.m. IST.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Telecast Details

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Match Preview

India Champions are coming off a closely fought defeat against Bangladesh Champions on Sunday, losing the match by just three runs. Chasing a target of 142, India could manage only 138 runs in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process.

Meanwhile, West Indies Champions also lost their previous match against Australia Champions on Sunday. The Caribbean side was bowled out for just 83 runs and suffered a 36-run defeat.

India Champions will now look to put up a strong performance against West Indies Champions as the tournament progresses. Led by Yuvraj Singh, the Indian side features experienced former international players, which includes Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan.

West Indies Champions, meanwhile, will rely on the experience and power-hitting ability of players such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons. The Caribbean side will look to use its batting firepower to challenge the Indian team.

With several former international stars featuring on both sides, the contest promises an exciting clash between two teams in the World Championship of Legends.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions: Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Abhimanyu Mithun.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammed.

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