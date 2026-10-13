England Champions Vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

South Africa Champions will take on England Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Tuesday, October 13.

The match will feature former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the tournament.

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. South Africa Champions have made a strong start to their campaign, while England Champions will aim to put up a strong performance against the defending champions.

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England Champions vs South Africa Champions: Date and Time

The England Champions vs South Africa Champions match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, at 5 PM IST.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Telecast Details

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions game will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions: Match Preview

South Africa Champions have enjoyed a strong start to their WCL 2026 campaign, winning three matches to move to the top of the points table. The team features experienced players such as AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy.

England Champions, meanwhile, will look to challenge the South African side with their experienced line-up. Ravi Bopara played a key role in England's 21-run victory over India Champions, scoring 83 runs off 46 balls.

South Africa Champions will aim to continue their winning run, while England Champions will look to secure a crucial result in the league stage.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morné van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Colin Ingram, JP Duminy.

England Champions: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker.

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