Denmark Open 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Matches

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their Denmark Open 2026 campaigns on Tuesday, October 13, with their respective Round of 32 matches at the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Lakshya will face Chinese Taipei's third seed Chou Tien Chen, while Srikanth will take on France's Arnaud Merkle in his opening match.

Lakshya returns to action after his second-round exit from the men's singles competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. He lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew at the continental event.

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Meanwhile, Srikanth will be looking to bounce back after an opening-round defeat at the Arctic Open, where he lost to Canada's Brian Yang.

Although both shuttlers have enjoyed some success recently, they were also part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Asian Games.

Both Indian shuttlers will now aim to make a winning start to their Denmark Open campaigns and progress to the next round.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Denmark Open 2026 Matches: Date And Time

The Denmark Open 2026 Round of 32 matches featuring Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will take place on Tuesday, October 13.

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen: 3 PM IST (estimated)

Kidambi Srikanth vs Arnaud Merkle: 4:40 PM IST (estimated)

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Denmark Open 2026: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcaster for this tournament.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Denmark Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on the BWF TV YouTube channel. The matches will also be available for live streaming on the FanCode app with an active subscription.

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