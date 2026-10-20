Como Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Manchester United will travel to Italy to take on Como in a UEFA Champions League league-phase match on Wednesday, October 21.

The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways after a difficult run of results under Michael Carrick. United began their European campaign with a 4-0 victory over Sabah but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their second match.

They head into the fixture after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

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Como, meanwhile, will look to make home advantage count against the English side. Cesc Fabregas' team began their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig before losing 3-2 to Feyenoord. Como returned to winning ways in Serie A with a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in their latest league outing.

The Italian side finished fourth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Como vs Manchester United: Match Start Time

The Como vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Como vs Manchester United: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

Como vs Manchester United: Head-To-Head

This fixture will be their first match against each other.

Como vs Manchester United: Form (Most Recent One First)

Como: W-L-D-L-W

Manchester United: D-L-D-D-L

Como vs Manchester United: Match Referee

Sven Jablonski will be the match referee for the Como-Manchester United contest.

Como vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Como: Jean Butez (GK), Jacobo Ramón, Trevoh Chalobah, Álex Valle, Máximo Perrone, Lucas Da Cunha, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina, Anastasios Douvikas.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK), Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Como vs Manchester United match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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