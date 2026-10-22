Bournemouth Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match?

AC Milan will travel to England to take on Bournemouth in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase match on Thursday, October 22.

The Italian giants will be looking to build on their recent improvement and secure another win in the competition. At the same time, Bournemouth will aim to continue their impressive start to their maiden European campaign.

Bournemouth have won both their opening matches in the Europa League. They began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad before beating Sturm Graz 3-0 in their first European home fixture.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: From Being Undisputed Portugal GOAT To Being Banned From National Team - What Went Wrong

The Premier League side will now look to make it three wins in a row against one of Europe's most decorated clubs.

AC Milan, meanwhile, began their European campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Benfica but bounced back in emphatic fashion, beating Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 away from home. The seven-time European champions will be eager to carry that momentum into their next fixture.

Both teams have also produced encouraging results in their domestic competitions. Bournemouth defeated Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League, while AC Milan edged Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A in their latest league outings.

The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between Bournemouth and AC Milan, adding another chapter to the English side's first European campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and television broadcast of the Bournemouth vs AC Milan Europa League match.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Date And Time

The Bournemouth vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League match will be played from 12:30 PM IST on Friday, October 23

Bournemouth Vs AC Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth Vs AC Milan: Head-To-Head Record

Bournemouth and AC Milan have never faced each other in a competitive fixture. Thursday's match will be their first meeting.

Bournemouth Vs AC Milan: Recent Form

Bournemouth: W-L-L-W-W

AC Milan: L-W-D-W-W

Bournemouth Vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth: Djordje Petrović (GK); Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Rayan; Evanilson.

AC Milan: Mike Maignan (GK); Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović; Omari Hutchinson, Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alphadjo Cissé; Gonçalo Ramos.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Makes Champions League History, Breaks Lionel Messi's Long-Standing Record

Bournemouth vs AC Milan​: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Live Streaming Details

The Bournemouth vs AC Milan Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.