Denmark Open 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma Matches

Indian female ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Tanvi Sharma will begin their Denmark Open 2026 campaigns on Tuesday, October 13, with their respective Round of 32 matches.

Sindhu was initially scheduled to face South Korea's world No. 1, An Se-young, but will now face Germany's Yvonne Li. The two-time Olympic medallist will look to bounce back after losing to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the Arctic Open 2026 quarterfinals.

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Meanwhile,17-year-old Tanvi Sharma will face Japan's Natsuki Nidaira in her opening match. Tanvi also suffered a defeat to Intanon, exiting the Arctic Open in the Round of 16.

Both Indian shuttlers will be looking to make a strong start to their campaigns and progress to the next round of the tournament.

PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma Denmark Open 2026 Matches: Date And Time

The Denmark Open 2026 Round of 32 matches featuring the Indian shuttlers will take place on Tuesday, October 13. Both matches are scheduled to be played on Court 2.

Tanvi Sharma vs Natsuki Nidaira: 3:50 PM IST (estimated)

PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li: 4:30 PM IST (estimated)

PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma Denmark Open 2026: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcaster for this tournament.

PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma Denmark Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on the BWF TV YouTube channel. The matches will also be available for live streaming on the FanCode app with an active subscription.

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