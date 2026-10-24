Aston Villa Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Aston Villa will host Manchester City in a Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday, October 24, with the visitors looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 season.

Manchester City have won all seven of their opening league matches and sit at the top of the table, while Aston Villa will aim to build on their recent improvement in form and challenge the league leaders.

Aston Villa have picked up points in recent league fixtures, including a 2-2 draw against Brentford and a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

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Meanwhile, City has got all the positive results in the domestic league, which includes a 1-0 win over Coventry City, a 5-3 victory against Sunderland, a 3-0 win over Liverpool and a 3-2 victory against Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca's side will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Villa also come into the contest after a 3-1 victory over Viking FK in the UEFA Champions League. The result extended their unbeaten run across competitions and provided further momentum ahead of the visit of the league leaders.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 5:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 24.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Venue

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 185

Aston Villa (wins): 61

Man City (wins): 82

Draws: 42

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Aston Villa: W-D-W-W-W

Man City: W-W-L-W-W

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Match Referee

Peter Bankes will be the match referee for the Aston Villa-Manchester City contest.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa: Marco Bizot (GK); Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Tyrone Mings, Lamare Bogarde; Boubacar Kamara, Angel Gomes; Alysson, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Buendía, and Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Iliman Ndiaye, Phil Foden, Jérémy Doku; and Erling Haaland.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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