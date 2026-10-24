Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Arsenal will host Everton in a Premier League Matchweek 8 clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 24.

Mikel Arteta's side will look to continue their title challenge after securing a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their previous league fixture. Everton, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Arsenal head into the match after a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with Declan Rice scoring a late equaliser.

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However, the Gunners have suffered an injury setback, with Bukayo Saka ruled out of Saturday's game after picking up a thigh injury against the German side.

Where They Stand In The Premier League

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table with 18 points from seven matches. They have won six games and lost one, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Manchester City lead the standings with 21 points after winning all seven of their opening league fixtures.

Everton are eighth with 10 points from seven matches. David Moyes' side have recorded two wins, four draws and one defeat, scoring eight goals and conceding seven.

Arsenal Vs Everton: Premier League Form

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League matches, with their only defeat in that run coming against Brighton. They have since then beaten Leeds United 2-1 and Nottingham Forest 1-0, strengthening their position near the top of the table.

The Gunners also recorded a 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille earlier this month before earning a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

Everton, meanwhile, have struggled to turn draws into wins in recent weeks. They drew against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City, beat Ipswich Town 1-0, and then lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea.

The Toffees will now look to improve their attacking output and challenge an Arsenal side that has made a strong start to the campaign.

Arsenal Vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 24.

Arsenal Vs Everton: Venue

The Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal Vs Everton: Match Referee

Tony Harrington will be the referee for the Arsenal-Everton Premier League match.

Arsenal Vs Everton: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 227

Arsenal (wins): 114

Everton (wins): 65

Draws: 48

Arsenal Vs Everton: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya (GK); Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze; Viktor Gyökeres.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Harrison Armstrong; Merlin Röhl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Thierno Barry.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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