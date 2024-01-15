Wipro Q3 Results Review - Inline; Muted Revenue Guidance For Q4: Yes Securities
The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation especially in the U.S. and Europe
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Wipro Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. The revenue growth was inline with expectation and Ebit margin slightly above expectation.
Wipro's sequential growth was (1.5%) QoQ in USD terms, led by healthcare vertical (up 7.8% QoQ). Revenue declined by 1.7% QoQ in constant currency terms. There was sequential improvement in Ebit margin (up 1 basis points QoQ) led by operating efficiency.
The moderation in employee attrition continues as last twelve months attrition was down 130 ps QoQ to 14.2%.
The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation especially in the U.S. and Europe; and consequently, we expect muted revenue performance in near term.
We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 6.6% over FY23‐26E with average Ebit margin of 15.2% over the period.
We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 505/share at 19.5 times on FY26E earnings per share.
The stock trades at PER of 20.2 times/17.9 times on FY25E/FY26E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.