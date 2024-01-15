Wipro Q3 Results Review - Inline; Muted Revenue Guidance For Q4: Yes Securities

Wipro Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. The revenue growth was inline with expectation and Ebit margin slightly above expectation.

Wipro's sequential growth was (1.5%) QoQ in USD terms, led by healthcare vertical (up 7.8% QoQ). Revenue declined by 1.7% QoQ in constant currency terms. There was sequential improvement in Ebit margin (up 1 basis points QoQ) led by operating efficiency.

The moderation in employee attrition continues as last twelve months attrition was down 130 ps QoQ to 14.2%.