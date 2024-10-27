ADVERTISEMENT
Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Review - Topline Moderates; Margins To Gain From Accretive Businesses: Systematix
The brokerage maintains 'Buy' rating on the stock.
27 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT