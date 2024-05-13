ADVERTISEMENT
Nexus Select Trust Q4 Results Review - Growth Story On Track: ICICI Securities
Focus on NOI growth and new asset infusion in FY25-26E
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT