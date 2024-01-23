ICICI Bank Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Continues; A Preferred Pick Amongst Banks: Axis Securities

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a healthy credit growth of 19/4% YoY/QoQ, in line with our expectations. Retail book grew by 21%/5% YoY/QoQ, and business banking grew by 32/7% YoY/QoQ. The small and medium enterprise book grew by 28/7% YoY/QoQ and the corporate book grew by 13/3% YoY/QoQ.

Deposit growth was at 3% QoQ versus 5% in Q2 FY24. Current account and savings account deposits growth was flat QoQ, while term deposits grew by 5% QoQ.

Net interest income grew by 13/2% YoY/QoQ. Margins declined by ~10 bps QoQ, largely in line with our expectations and stood at 4.43%. Non-interest income growth (+21/6% YoY/QoQ) was driven by fee income (+19/2% YoY/QoQ).

ICICI Bank reported a treasury gain of Rs 123 crore during the quarter. Opex growth was modest at 22/2% YoY/QoQ. The cost-income ratio was largely steady at 40.6% versus 38.2/40.9% YoY/QoQ.

Pre-provision operating profit grew by 11%/3% YoY/QoQ. Provisions were marginally higher versus expectations, owing to a contingent provision of Rs 627 crore towards alternative investment funds pursuant to the RBI circular. Credit costs stood at 37 bps versus 94/21bps YoY/QoQ. Profit after tax remained flat QoQ.

Gross non-performing asset improved to 2.3% versus 2.5% QoQ. The slippage ratio was at 2% versus 1.7% QoQ; however, healthy recoveries resulted in asset quality improvement. The bank continues to hold a contingent provision of Rs 13,100 crore (~1.1% of loans).