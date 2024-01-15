HCLTech, Wipro Q3 Results Review - HDFC Securities

Wipro - Jet lagged on underperformance

Wipro Ltd. delivered in-line revenue and margin performance and guided an improved trajectory for Q4. Notwithstanding the flat revenue guide for Q4 (-1.5% QoQ to +0.5% QoQ), its trajectory is ‘recovering’ after a 6% drop in the quarterly revenue rate over the past three quarters.

Despite improved commentary on consulting business (bookings improvement in Capco), Wipro’s growth markers remain stressed such as-

deal market-share loss to peers (including smaller peers), broad-based decline within verticals (only a quarter of the business registering sequential growth), and steep decline in T5 accounts (reduction in $200 million annual revenue rate over the past year) plus risks of spend rationalisation by large client.

Wipro has focused on driving growth from its partner ecosystem (six largest partners driving ~50% of expansion) and is tackling improvement in operating profile based on changes in the operating structure – portfolio focus in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, absorbing growth office function within the Strategic Market Units, building Delivery cadre and impetus on training and development.

Maintain 'Reduce' on Wipro based on 17 times FY26E for a target price of Rs 450.