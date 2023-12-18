Global SaaS Companies’ On Demand Scenario - Stable With A Positive Disposition: ICICI Securities
Keen interest among clients for AI and Gen AI-based SaaS products
ICICI Securities Report
Indian IT players have ‘sell-to’ and ‘sell-with’ partnerships with a number of global software as a system companies. Here, we slice and dice the results of such global companies from the recently ended quarter. The commentaries exhibit a texture of stable demand, improving even. Highlights:
Most SaaS companies reported September/October 2023 quarter revenue growth higher than their guidance; some upgraded full-year CY23 guidance too, indicating a stabilising demand environment. Adobe’s guidance for FY24 November-end) and Bloomberg consensus estimates suggest CY24’s revenue growth for SaaS companies to be similar to CY23.
There is keen interest in the Gen AI-based products that SaaS players have to offer. We see SaaS players being early beneficiaries of Gen AI, with follow-on effects on IT services industry with a time lag.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
