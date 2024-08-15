Nearly 2,000 Housing Projects Stalled Across 42 Cities Due To Financial Issues And Execution Failures

"The problem of stalled projects and the subsequent rise is due to the lack of execution capabilities of developers, cash-flow mismanagement and diversion of funds to buy new land banks or retire other loans," said Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer at PropEquity.

He stressed on the need to provide independent third-party audit services for homebuyers to empower them to make an informed decision about the developers' capabilities to complete the project on time.