Tesla Profit Falls Short Again As Musk Demands Investor Patience

The electric vehicle giant won’t unveil a highly anticipated robotaxi until Oct. 10 — and that will only be a prototype. A new, lower-cost car that could juice sales won’t go into production until the first half of next year at the earliest. A planned factory in Mexico is on pause at least through the US presidential election on Nov. 5. And a humanoid robot that Musk claims will send Tesla’s valuation soaring won’t be ready anytime soon, either.