Q2 Results Today: Tata Capital, Adani Green, TVS Motor, Premier Energies Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Raymond Realty, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, ICRA and Adani Total Gas are among the prominent companies scheduled to declare quarterly results on Oct. 28.
More than 60 companies are set to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 28. Major companies that are going to release the results for the second quarter on Oct. 28 include TVS Motor Company, Tata Capital, Jindal Steel, Adani Green Energy and Premier Energies, among others.
Along with the release of the results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, many companies are likely to declare an interim dividend for FY26. Many companies have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q2FY26.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 28
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Accedere Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., CarTrade Tech Ltd., Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd., Comfort Commotrade Ltd., Comfort Fincap Ltd., Coral Newsprints Ltd.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd., Family Care Hospitals Ltd., Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd., Global Offshore Services Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.
Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd., IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd., ICRA Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Kiduja India Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Martin Burn Ltd., Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.
Menon Bearings Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., Paragon Finance Ltd., Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Raymond Realty Ltd., Macfos Ltd., Sakthi Sugars Ltd., Samhi Hotels Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Sunita Tools Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., TRF Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. and Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.
Adani Green Energy Q1FY26 Results
Adani Green Energy reported a 28.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income at Rs 4,006 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,112 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 25.2% YoY to Rs 3,050 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,437 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. Net profit increased 31% YoY to Rs 824 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 629 crore in Q1FY25.
TVS Motor Company Q1FY26 Results
TVS Motor Company reported an 18.3% YoY rise in consolidated total income at Rs 12,249.71 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 10,355.24 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 17.2% YoY to Rs 11,261.6 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 9,606.78 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped 32.6% YoY to Rs 642.86 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 484.82 crore in Q1FY25.
Jindal Steel Q1FY26 Results
Jindal Steel reported a 9.7% YoY decline in consolidated total income to Rs 12,324.88 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 13,652.33 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses fell 12.6% YoY to Rs 10,306.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 11,793.28 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit grew 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,495.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,337.92 crore in the year-ago period.