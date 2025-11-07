ADVERTISEMENT
Q2 Results Live: KP Green Profit Doubles; Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto In Focus
KP Green's profit doubled to Rs 58.3 crore in the September quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, PFC, and Kalyan Jewellers among others.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Q2 Results Live: KP Green Profit Doubles
KP Green Engineering Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 27.5 crore
Revenue at Rs 532 crore versus Rs 262 crore
EBITDA at Rs 98.2 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore
Margin at 18.4% versus 15.1%
Q2 Results Live: Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto In Focus
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, PFC, and Kalyan Jewellers among others.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT