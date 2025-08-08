Info Edge Q1 Results: Profit rises 35% To Rs 343 Crore
Info Edge's revenue from operations increased about 17% to Rs 791 crore during the quarter from Rs 676.7 crore a year earlier.
Online firm Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com and other portals, reported a 34.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 342.8 crore in the June quarter, a company filing said on Friday.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 258.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased about 17% to Rs 791 crore during the quarter from Rs 676.7 crore a year earlier.
The company in a statement said its billings in the recruitment business grew 9%, while the non-recruitment portfolio, 99 Acres real estate, Jeevansathi matrimony, and Shiksha education, combined recorded growth of 17.6% .
"Business growth moderated in the first quarter of FY26. The recruitment segment was impacted by geopolitical headwinds and a sectoral slowdown towards the end of the quarter. Our non-recruitment portfolio continued to progress well with 18% billings growth, market share gains, and reduced cash losses," Info Edge Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi said in the statement.