NDTV ProfitPoliticsShiv Sena (UBT) Declares Candidates For Disputed Versova And Ghatkopar West Seats In Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares Candidates For Disputed Versova And Ghatkopar West Seats In Mumbai

Sitting MLA Rutuja Latke has been renominated from Andheri East. Pravin Morazkar is the Sena (UBT) nominee from Kurla.

27 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>image used for representational purpose. Uddhav Thackeray (Official X account)</p></div>
image used for representational purpose. Uddhav Thackeray (Official X account)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday named Haroon Khan and Sanjay Bhalerao as its candidates for Versova and Ghatkopar West seats where Congress and NCP (SP) had also staked claims for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also fielded Vinod Ghosalkar, father of Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead in February, from Dahisar constituency, and Bhairulal Jain from Malabar Hill.

Sitting MLA Rutuja Latke has been renominated from Andheri East. Pravin Morazkar is the Sena (UBT) nominee from Kurla.

Mumbai has a total of 36 assembly segments.

The Sena (UBT) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Issues First List Of 45 Candidates
Opinion
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Issues First List Of 45 Candidates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT