Rs 50 Lakh Today Or Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years: Which Is Worth More In Real Terms?

Inflation can eat away your savings quietly without you realising it. Education to groceries, healthcare and housing, everyday expenses keep rising over time. As inflation impacts these costs, your purchasing power reduces overtime significantly.

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So, when you plan for investments, savings or retirement, be sure that they account for not only taxes but also inflation. Otherwise, their money may look huge on paper, but its real purchasing power can leave you disappointed.

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In today's value, Rs 50 lakh is considered a significant amount. For many people, Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore savings remains a key financial goal. However, these goals will keep shifting as inflation continues to impact the economy.

For instance, in 10 years time, Rs 1 crore will be able to purchase significantly less value products compared to today. Based on online calculators:

Today's value: Rs 1 crore

Time: 10 years

Inflation: 6%

Future cost: Rs 1.79 crore

Today's value then: Rs 55.84 lakh

This means that in 10 years, Rs 1 crore will be able to purchase the same things that Rs 55.4 lakh does today. While this value is slightly higher than Rs 50 lakh, it shows how inflation can quietly erode your purchasing power.

In 15 years, the same Rs 1 crore will be equivalent to today's Rs 42 lakh. If you are planning for retirement, you must consider inflation, your lifestyle expenses, healthcare costs, and expected investment returns to estimate how much money you will actually need.

Assuming that you want to save for your retirement after 15 years what Rs 1 crore buys today, you will actually need:

Today's value: Rs 1 crore

Inflation: 6%

Time: 15 years

Future cost of same items: Rs 2.40 crore

This means that you will need Rs 2.40 crore in 15 years to be able to buy the same things that Rs 1 crore buys today.

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